Tupelo man charged with fiber theft.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest related to the theft of some fiber optic cable.
53-year-old Jeffrey D. Anderson of Tupelo is charged with Felony Malicious Mischief and Burglary of a Commercial Building.
On January 10, 2023, Tombigbee Fiber reported damage to a main fiber line that serves roughly 3,000 customers in a large portion of eastern and southern Lee County. The company said the theft and vandalism resulted in more than $20,000 worth of damage.
Investigators believe Anderson also burglarized the old Mooreville truck stop and took copper wire from the building.
A search warrant resulted in the recovery of the fiber optic lines as well as the copper wiring.
Sheriff Jim Johnson said tips from the public helped close the case.