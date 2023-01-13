 Skip to main content
Tupelo man charged with fiber theft.

  • Updated
Jeffrey D Anderson

Jeffrey Anderson arrested for fiber optic theft

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest related to the theft of some fiber optic cable.

53-year-old Jeffrey D. Anderson of Tupelo is charged with Felony Malicious Mischief and Burglary of a Commercial Building.

On January 10, 2023, Tombigbee Fiber reported damage to a main fiber line that serves roughly 3,000 customers in a large portion of eastern and southern Lee County. The company said the theft and vandalism resulted in more than $20,000 worth of damage.

Investigators believe Anderson also burglarized the old Mooreville truck stop and took copper wire from the building.

A search warrant resulted in the recovery of the fiber optic lines as well as the copper wiring.

Sheriff Jim Johnson said tips from the public helped close the case.

