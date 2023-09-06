Tupelo-Lee Humane Society is well over capacity limit

TUPELO, Miss. - North Mississippi has a serious problem with overcrowded animal shelters. Tupelo-Lee Humane Society is struggling with the growing issue. The population problem is leading to pets being abandoned in public restrooms and behind buildings.
The shelter recently received one dog who was locked in a restroom along the Natchez Trace. The humane society needs help to fix the issue.
It is a third over its capacity and that number is not decreasing. There is no room for new animals. They have resulted to converting alternative spaces at the shelter to hold animals.
John Miller is the Interim Director and Operations Manager at the humane society in Tupelo. He said the problem is affecting the animal’s care.
“Definitely makes it harder on the staff and the animals as well,” said Miller. “It makes it hard for us to be able to do anything extra with them as far as enrichment, and getting them out of their kennels extra throughout the day. Basically it makes it to where, you know, we're only able to care for them minimally, which would be like cleaning their kennels, feed, water, and then treats here and there but that's about it.”
Two mother dogs and their pups were also given to the shelter in the last week. Experts are calling for people to spay and neuter their pets or they said it won't get better.
For people looking to do more, the humane society is hosting a fundraiser Saturday September, 23rd at Queen’s Reward from 6:30-9:30 P.M. The tickets cost $35 which gets you a drink and food.
Scan the QR code on the flier below or text/call 901-634-4995 for tickets.
People can also volunteer, foster, and or adopt animals from the humane society. The staff said anything helps.