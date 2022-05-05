Tupelo, Lee County NAACP addresses concerns to Tupelo City Administration

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Lee County NAACP held a news conference at Tupelo City Hall to talk about city hiring practices.
NAACP President Charles Moore said that the city has not responded to the group's concerns.
The most recent concern they have is city leaders are not being fair in their hiring process when it comes to hiring minorities in leadership positions.
The NAACP leaders said the city has recently rejected an appointee recommended by Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones and has continued employment of the former Fire Marshal who they said violated rights of a local business.
The group is also concerned about the misplacement of funds allocated to a predominately black ward which is Ward 7 and discontinuance of public broadcasting of the Tupelo City Council meetings.
NAACP leaders said this is not the promise members of the Tupelo City Administration made to them.
The group is looking for a response from the city administration by May 8th.
The City of Tupelo hasn't made a comment on the matter yet.