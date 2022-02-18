Tupelo leaders make plans to widen Eason Blvd

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo city leaders are making plans to address what residents have been wanting for years — make Eason Boulevard bigger.
The city plans to change the four-lane roadway to a five-lane roadway to better benefit drivers.
The Tupelo Major Thoroughfare Project has been trying to widen the street for years.
The change will be from Veterans Boulevard to Briar Ridge Road, right in front of Itawamba Community College and White Hill Baptist Church.
The engineering is already completed and the city is negotiating with the church for the right of way and hope to get that within the next month.
"This is a really important part to complete because it's a part of the loop,” Thoroughfare Committee Chairman Greg Pirkle said. “Have that extends all the way from The Mall at Barnes Crossing. It goes all the way to the furniture market, in front of Tupelo High School, and this is the part we need to complete this loop."
Pirkle said the widening will create economic growth.
He anticipates the project will take a year to a year and a half to complete.