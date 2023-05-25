Tupelo kidnapping suspect charged with teen's murder in Clay County

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — A kidnapping suspect arrested in Tupelo is accused of murdering a teenage girl in Clay County.
Clay County investigators charged LaBrandon Tumblin, 19, of Aberdeen, on May 24 with the murder of Denasia McGregory, 16, of Houston.
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said the murder happened during the late afternoon hours of May 22 in Una. She had been shot.
Authorities found her body several hours later in the trunk of a car parked in the 100 block of Stone Street in Tupelo.
At the same time and location, Tumblin was allegedly holding two women and a juvenile hostage.
Tupelo SWAT and negotiators managed to get him to surrender. Tupelo Police charged him with kidnapping.
Besides murder, Tumblin faces charges of possession of a weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice in Clay County. Scott said investigators are still trying to determine a motive.
District Attorney Scott Colom said sexual crimes may have also been committed. The victim’s family told WTVA she and Tumblin were dating.