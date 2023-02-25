 Skip to main content
Tupelo Junior Auxiliary awards 2023 Citizen of the Year

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo announced their 2023 Citizen of the Year award at their Charity Ball Friday evening.

This year's recipient is Lisa Hawkins. Hawkins is a local businesswoman who owns Room 2 Room Furniture and is well-known as a dedicated community leader.

Hawkins frequently volunteers and fundraises for nonprofits such as Eight Days of Hope, United Way, and Regional Rehab.

She is a founding member of Tupelo's CREATE foundation, which recently distributed funds to laid-off United Furniture employees.

"I had a lot of people that came before to be examples," says Hawkins after winning the award. "And I hope maybe I can be an example to somebody else so that the long tradition of service can go on."

