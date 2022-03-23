TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo is working to define the restrictions needed if the city moves forward on medical marijuana.
The city's planning committee is already recommending areas where medical marijuana would and wouldn't be allowed.
Medical cannabis establishments are not allowed in residential areas.
Some CDB businesses are already up and running in areas that by law cannot market medical marijuana.
Hempsters Dispensary is one of those locations.
Owner Elliot Johnston says he has already been looking for a new location.
"Its a challenge as a business owner to find a location that is suitable due to some of the restrictions from being 1,000 feet away from certain areas."
Johnston said he hopes business owners would work with the churches and child care facilities.
"If they are willing to give permission you can have that reduced to 500 feet which would open up a lot more areas to be used."
He said, if you look at the map that the city published it looks like a lot of areas but most of it is open land.