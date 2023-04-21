Tupelo invests $1.2 million in new pickleball courts

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Dot Cooper Kelly Park in Tupelo will soon be host to the growing number of pickleball players in the area.
The Tupelo City Council unanimously approved a $1.2 million construction project to add 12 pickleball courts to the park. This comes as the sport, described as a mix between tennis and ping pong, continues to grow in popularity across the country.
A USA Pickleball Association ambassador says the whole appeal of pickleball is its accessibility. It is a low-mobility sport with a gradual learning fit for all ages.
Tupelo Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned says the new courts will attract more people to the city and get people more active.
To learn more about the sport, sign up for lessons or grab a paddle and play in an upcoming tournament, contact Tupelo Area Pickleball.