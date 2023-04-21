 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Lee, Pontotoc, Prentiss and Union.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 502 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tupelo, Baldwyn, Saltillo, Guntown, Blair, Sherman, Blue
Springs, Boggan Bend, Birmingham, Graves, Corrona, Jug Fork,
Branyan, Bethany, Frog Island, Fairfield, Belden, Geeville,
Chesterville and Frankstown.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Tupelo invests $1.2 million in new pickleball courts

  • Updated
  • 0
Pickleball craze in Tupelo

The site of the future pickleball court construction in Dot Cooper Kelly Park. 

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Dot Cooper Kelly Park in Tupelo will soon be host to the growing number of pickleball players in the area.

The Tupelo City Council unanimously approved a $1.2 million construction project to add 12 pickleball courts to the park. This comes as the sport, described as a mix between tennis and ping pong, continues to grow in popularity across the country.

A USA Pickleball Association ambassador says the whole appeal of pickleball is its accessibility. It is a low-mobility sport with a gradual learning fit for all ages.

Tupelo Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned says the new courts will attract more people to the city and get people more active.

To learn more about the sport, sign up for lessons or grab a paddle and play in an upcoming tournament, contact Tupelo Area Pickleball.

Tags

Reporter

Garner is a native of Starkville, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you