Tupelo interim police chief to retire after 40 years of service

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Interim Police Chief Jackie Clayton will be retiring this month after 42 and a half years of service with the department.
He's held many jobs such as deputy chief, operations major, shift commander, a lieutenant in the patrol division and where it all started for him -- a patrol officer. Clayton is the longest serving officer in Tupelo police history.
"I will miss it, but I'm ready to retire and I don't regret a day of my career," he said. "I was hired over the telephone on a Friday and I was asked to be at work on Monday."
He said one thing he tried to showcase during his years is respecting people and keeping them safe. He added crime is still an issue that needs to be resolved.
"We still need to try to do the best we can with what we have," he added. "We still need to try to-no matter who's case it is, no matter what the crime is or what area town it comes from, we need to do our best to solve those."
Clayton said through the years he's seen the city grow tremendously and growth needs to be in the department. He said with his retirement, this will bring fresh faces and new ideas.
The Tupelo City Council officially named December 21st Jackie Clayton for his dedicated years of services.
"It's strange to know that I'm about to retired. I've been coming to work night or day for 40 years at the same job," said Clayton.
FBI Agent John Quaka will take over the top job next month.