Tupelo infant in hospital and parents behind bars

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police arrested a Tupelo couple for allegedly abusing their infant who remains critically ill.
According to a news release from the Tupelo Police Department, officers arrested Megan Riley, 21, and Janson Nabors, 22, on Tuesday, March 15 on felony child abuse charges.
The 4-month-old child was taken to the emergency room in Tupelo on Saturday, March 12 and was later airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
Police said the infant’s health is improving but remains critically ill.
Riley and Nabors are the child’s parents, according to police.
They both received $1 million bonds on Wednesday.
The police department is not releasing more details due to the victim's age.