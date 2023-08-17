Tupelo hopes to have pickleball courts done by November

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Pickleball has made its way to Tupelo.
The Tupelo City Council approved a $1.28 million contract for the construction of 12 courts and a parking lot on Fillmore Drive.
Tupelo Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned said the completion date is expected to be at the end of November.
Without stoppages for weather, he said the city hopes to finish in time for a pickleball tournament on Nov. 10-12.
Pickleball is very similar to tennis but differs in several ways, such as the weight of equipment, rules and court dimensions, according to Paddletek.com.