Tupelo hopes to continue growth in 2023

  • Updated
City of Tupelo sign

Photo Date: Dec. 28, 2022

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo is one of the fastest-growing cities in northeast Mississippi and that is expected to continue in 2023.

"All indications show that the economic outlook for [the] City of Tupelo is very positive," Director of Development Services Tanner Newman said.

He said the city would see new construction and development despite inflation, a weak job market and talks of a possible recession.

Newman said Tupelo is issuing as many commercial construction permits as it did a year ago.

He said there are a lot of exciting projects on the table for next year.

One such project the city anticipates is the addition of Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux along Gloster Street.

One of the city's goals in 2023 is to recruit a big box retailer to move into the old Sears location at The Mall at Barnes Crossing.

Reporter

Avery Hilliard joined WTVA in December 2022. The Memphis native holds degrees from Tennessee Wesleyan University and the University of Mississippi.

