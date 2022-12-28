Tupelo hopes to continue growth in 2023

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo is one of the fastest-growing cities in northeast Mississippi and that is expected to continue in 2023.
"All indications show that the economic outlook for [the] City of Tupelo is very positive," Director of Development Services Tanner Newman said.
He said the city would see new construction and development despite inflation, a weak job market and talks of a possible recession.
Newman said Tupelo is issuing as many commercial construction permits as it did a year ago.
He said there are a lot of exciting projects on the table for next year.
One such project the city anticipates is the addition of Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux along Gloster Street.
One of the city's goals in 2023 is to recruit a big box retailer to move into the old Sears location at The Mall at Barnes Crossing.