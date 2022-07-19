Tupelo homeowners speak out, city council pushes back decision on new affordable housing project

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A number of homeowners voiced their concerns at a Tupelo City Council Meeting over an affordable rental-housing project that could be coming soon.
The council met at 6:00 p.m. on July 19, 2022 and on the public agenda were many opinions on whether or not it should approve the building plans for the Flowerdale Commons project submitted by developer Britton Jones of Oxford.
Many people that spoke at the stand said that they simply don't want the 46-unit apartment complex in their backyards - their backyards being close to Colonial Estates Road.
The state of that road was another point of contention - many said that the addition of 107 parking spaces will make an already-existing problem worse...whether that's the traffic congestion or the safety hazards posed by the road's conditions.
Those who spoke also said that they don't want to see the land made into rental properties for them to only be poorly kept up. The lowering of nearby homeowners' property values was also a concern.
The decision to approve the project or deny it was moved up at the end of the meeting, so local residents and those with concerns will have another chance to voice their opinions at the next Tupelo City Council meeting on August 2, 2022.