 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tupelo homeowners speak out, city council pushes back decision on new affordable housing project

  • Updated
  • 0
Tupelo homeowners speak out, city council pushes back decision on new affordable housing project

Glenn McCullough Jr. speaks to the Tupelo City Council. He was one of many in opposition to the Flowerdale Commons affordable housing project that could be approved or denied at the August 2 City Council Meeting.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A number of homeowners voiced their concerns at a Tupelo City Council Meeting over an affordable rental-housing project that could be coming soon. 

Tupelo homeowners speak out, city council pushes back decision on new affordable housing project

Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan speaks at a City Council Meeting on July 19, 2022, where many homeowners pled with the council to reject the building plans for the Flowerdale Commons project.

The council met at 6:00 p.m. on July 19, 2022 and on the public agenda were many opinions on whether or not it should approve the building plans for the Flowerdale Commons project submitted by developer Britton Jones of Oxford.

Many people that spoke at the stand said that they simply don't want the 46-unit apartment complex in their backyards - their backyards being close to Colonial Estates Road. 

Tupelo homeowners speak out, city council pushes back decision on new affordable housing project

This plot of land is where the Flowerdale Commons project would be built by developer Britton Jones of Oxford. It neighbors residential communities close to Colonial Estates Road.

The state of that road was another point of contention - many said that the addition of 107 parking spaces will make an already-existing problem worse...whether that's the traffic congestion or the safety hazards posed by the road's conditions.

Tupelo homeowners speak out, city council pushes back decision on new affordable housing project

Many nearby homeowners worry about what adding 107 parking spots will do to Colonial Estates Road, which runs parallel to the potential site of the Flowerdale Commons project.

Those who spoke also said that they don't want to see the land made into rental properties for them to only be poorly kept up. The lowering of nearby homeowners' property values was also a concern.

Tupelo homeowners speak out, city council pushes back decision on new affordable housing project

The council met at 6:00 p.m. on July 19, 2022 and on the public agenda were many opinions on whether or not it should approve the building plans for the Flowerdale Commons project submitted by developer Britton Jones of Oxford.

The decision to approve the project or deny it was moved up at the end of the meeting, so local residents and those with concerns will have another chance to voice their opinions at the next Tupelo City Council meeting on August 2, 2022.

Tags

Producer/Digital Content Producer

Ethan is from Hamilton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Hamilton High School and Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you