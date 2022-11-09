Tupelo Homeless Task Force collecting hoodies

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - We are expecting colder temperatures this weekend so one local organization is offering free hoodies for those in need.
The City of Tupelo Homeless Task Force has kicked off its hoodies drive for the homeless.
The group is taking donations of used and new hoodies in all sizes.
Donations will be accepted all winter season and can be dropped off at All Saints' Episcopal Church during office hours.
The church is across the street from the Lee County Library.
