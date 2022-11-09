 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tupelo Homeless Task Force collecting hoodies

  • Updated
  • 0
Hoodies donated to Tupelo Homeless Task Force

Hoodies donated to the Tupelo Homeless Task Force. Photo Date: Nov. 9, 2022.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - We are expecting colder temperatures this weekend so one local organization is offering free hoodies for those in need.

The City of Tupelo Homeless Task Force has kicked off its hoodies drive for the homeless.

The group is taking donations of used and new hoodies in all sizes.

Donations will be accepted all winter season and can be dropped off at All Saints' Episcopal Church during office hours.

The church is across the street from the Lee County Library.

Video coming soon.

Recommended for you