Tupelo holds the title of fastest growing city in Northeast Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA)- If you live in the Tupelo Lee County area you might have noticed non-stop development.
Year after year Tupelo has proved itself to be the fastest growing city in Northeast Mississippi and has shown no signs of slowing down.
East Tupelo, known for the Elvis Presley Birthplace and one of the most famous restaurants in the city is finally seeing new developments.
West Tupelo is also getting in on the action with shopping strips popping up containing grocery stores, beauty salons and new restaurants.
"I wanted to be in west Tupelo because this area is so up and coming and growing which, we really needed to happen in tupelo for a long time" said Claire Garnett, the owner of Enlighten Salon in west Tupelo.
Tupelo is expected to grow even more throughout the year with new industries and businesses calling Tupelo their home.