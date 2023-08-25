 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tupelo High student dies in overnight crash, two other students hurt

  • Updated
  • 0
accident crash

MGN Online

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — A crash early Friday in Pontotoc County claimed the life of a junior at Tupelo High School and apparently injured two other THS students.

Law enforcement identified the student who died as Edwin Hernandez.

Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford said the accident happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on Faulkner Road near Longview.

It is not clear just how badly the other two students were hurt.

The Tupelo Public School District issued the following statement concerning the student's death:

"The district is saddened by the loss of one of its students. We send our condolences to the family during this difficult time."

Tags

Recommended for you