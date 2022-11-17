Tupelo High School's Angel Tree supports fellow high school students

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School's student council signed up for an Angel Tree this year from the Salvation Army, and they had a special request for their angels.
More than 900 children are on the Salvation Army's Angel Tree this year. The cut off for the program is 12 years old.
The high school's student council president and vice president went to school early on Tuesday to set up their Angel Trees. One is in the library. The other is in the cafeteria. This is the first time they have had an Angel Tree since the pandemic.
“I just wanted to bring that back since we’re kind of getting back to the norms," Jahtonia Wilson, student council president, said. "It’s just a good way to get back into that Christmas spirit early.”
Their Angel Tree is different from those you might find at the mall or Walmart.
“Our tree is for ages 13 and up,” she said.
The Angel Tree slips do not list a name. There is a code to specify each student. These slips also have more mature items on each wish list like makeup, undergarments or toiletries.
Captain Heather Dolby said the high school's Angel Tree is different in more ways than one.
"What shines through to me is they have hearts to give which is something to pay attention to," Captain Dolby said. "We say a lot of things about this generation and the truth is they asked me for more angels than any of my other groups have so far.”
“That makes me very excited because I do want to change some people’s lives," Wilson said. "As teenagers, we go through a lot of stuff from school and peer pressure so why not make something easier such as toiletries and fashion?”
Angel Tree slips can be picked up from the Mall at Barnes Crossing, Burke's Outlet and the Walmart on North Gloster Street and Main Street.