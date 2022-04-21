Tupelo High School broadcast class wins 29 state awards

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - WTHS News at Tupelo High School won 29 Mississippi Scholastic Press Awards.
Students won awards for best anchor, best news story and more.
The biggest award was Best Newscast of the Year.
The students said it would have been impossible without the help of their teacher Katrina Berry-Ivy. The former WTVA anchor said it made her feel like a proud mom.
"One of the best awards to me to see them earn was Newscast of the Year," she said. "That represented the class as a whole and every student, whether they were on-camera or behind-the-scenes."
Senior Ava Lacey won Best News Story for the third year in a row.
"As a class we deserved it," she said. "Most of us have been in this class since sophomore year and three years of hard work and we are finally getting recognized for it. It just felt amazing. Great way to end senior year."
Senior Sarah Buzzell was named Best News Reporter.
"This class has helped me figure out what I want to do," Buzzell said. "I want to go into journalism."
Senior Meri Alan Wolfe won Best In-Studio Anchor and was a finalist for Best News Reporter.
"I'm just glad to see all of our hard work pay off and get 29 awards," Wolfe said. "I was just so excited for all my classmates and for Mrs. Berry-Ivy because our work reflects what she does as an advisor."