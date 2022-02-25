Tupelo grad, adopted from Ukraine, reacts to Russian invasion

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- The images and video coming out of Ukraine are difficult to watch.
Families forced to flee their homes. Children tucked under their parents arms as they try and find safety.
And we here at home -- watch.
Many of us have no connection to Ukraine, but some of us do
"Just knowing that I grew up in the eastern portion of the Ukraine and knowing that it was one of the ones that went first, I was just thinking about my hometown. Especially the orphanages and all the kids there. It was very hard," Blake Harrell said.
For the last twenty years, Blake Harrell has called Northeast Mississippi home.
But, he spent the first two years of his life as an orphan in eastern Ukraine until his parents adopted him in 2000.
He now live in New York City, half a world away from his home country, yet the invasion still hits close to home.
"That day I remember I was so slow at work. My co workers and I were talking about it but I don't think I really realized how it affected me. And yeah, I just remember that I'm usually really good at keeping up with my work, but that day I was just like that," Harrell said.
Harrell like many of us watched stunned at the video and pictures pouring out of Ukraine.
Families packed in subways and trains as bombs blasted in the background.
"It's super sad and knowing that you can't help them, can't go there. Everyone is trying to leave. I don't speak the language and I don't have any powers so it definitely feels helpless. But I feel like being there is a thousand times more helpless," Harrell said.
Multiple international adoption agencies estimate that there are more than 100,000 children in orphanages in Ukraine.
Harrell's parents adopted him from the Antoshka Children's Home in Kramatorsk which is about 150 miles from the Russian border.
"Seeing the past pictures and knowing what I knew growing up and seeing how close I was to being there. I feel like adoption was a blessing and also very lucky. I had zero choice in that. It's astounding how one little choice can really affect and reverberate through your entire life," Harrell said.
And despite the distance between the US and Ukraine, Harrell -- like the rest of us -- wait to see how this invasion will impact us.
"Eventually, it's gonna have waves. It's going to affect us. Whether it's the financial market or things will get more expensive or whether things will the supply chain will get worse and we have less things to buy. Something will happen and I think it's important that even if it's far away, that it is going to have an effect on us whether we see it or no," Harrell said.
Harrell is a Tupelo High School graduate and attend New York University's Shanghai Campus.
While overseas, Harrell planned to study aboard in Europe and planned a trip to Ukraine, but the pandemic paused his plans.
Harrell told WTVA that he planned to study abroad
He hopes one day to make it there.