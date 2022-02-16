Tupelo Furniture Market returns with nearly 70 vendors this year

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Furniture Market is back after COVID-19 shut it down for the past two years.
Greg Snow is buying products to sell at his store called The Little Mustard Seed. He traveled all the way from Panama City, Florida to shop today.
"We're just looking for some new things to put in our store," said Snow. "It's been a good show for us. We've already put some orders in, got some good contacts. It was definitely worth the trip here."
The trade show is a little bit smaller than usual for safety concerns.
Owner of the Furniture Market, V.M. Cleveland said shipping is an issue for some exhibitors, but that isn't stopping the show.
"They're writing orders and these retailers are happy to find product they can get in their store," he said. "Products are sort of scarce."
Larry Cofield is one of 68 vendors showing his products today. He's participated in the market since it started back in the 1980's and his products are made out of Mexico, bringing a unique touch to the market.
"It doesn't look like a Mexican product anymore, even though it is made there," he said. "It's a solid wood product that we enjoy selling."
The trade show is in buildings 4, 5 and 6. It will end on Friday, but is not open to the public.
