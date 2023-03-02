Tupelo firefighters rescued woman from flood waters

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo firefighters saved a homeless woman's life this morning after she was caught in dangerous floodwater.
Angie Lewis was staying in a tent at an encampment near the Salvation Army when she woke up to water up to her knees.
She was quickly surrounded and was unable to move to higher ground.
She screamed for help until someone called 911. That’s when firefighters responded.
They swam out to her, put her in a life jacket and brought her back to land.
"The fire department was excellent,” Lewis said. “The whole time they were bringing me across, they were worried about me being too cold. Could I swim? What they needed to do? And they saved my one personal belonging that I really wanted to save."
Ultimately, the waters washed away her camp. She told WTVA she'll stay at the Salvation Army in the meantime.