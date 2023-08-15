Tupelo Firefighters Ladies Auxiliary working on final preparations for annual 9/11 Stair Climb

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Firefighters Ladies Auxiliary is working on final preparations for the 7th annual 9/11 Stair Climb.
This year's Stair Climb will be on Saturday, September 9th. This event is filled with several symbolic moments that serve to remember and honor the lives lost on September 11th, 2001.
Registration is open right now for anyone to participate. The registration fee is $30. Registering by Friday, August 18th will guarantee a t-shirt for participants. Proceeds from this year's Stair Climb will go towards the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and to a local charity, Beds for Kids.
To register for the annual Stair Climb follow this link.
Up to 110 Floors can be sponsored. That is the number of floors firefighters in New York climbed in the World Trade Center.
To sponsor a floor, send an e-mail to tupelo911climb@yahoo.com for information. One floor costs $15 and two floors cost $25.
To volunteer, an e-mail can also be sent to tupelo911climb@yahoo.com for information.