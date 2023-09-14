Tupelo Fire Department has just one female firefighter

TUPELO, Miss. - Meet Chambliss Howell. She is a mother, a wife and the only female firefighter for Tupelo Fire Department. She says it’s just like having 90 brothers.
“It solidified the fact that I knew that this is what I was supposed to do,” Howell said, thinking about a past house fire call. “Unfortunately, we weren't able to save her house. But, she didn't have any children at home, but she had her cats, and we were able to save them. And, just how thankful she was, you know, it just touched my heart.”
Tupelo Fire Chief Brad Robinson is proud to have her on their team.
“Men and women, we all have to do the same job,” Robinson said. “So, she's doing the same job that we're doing. She just looks at things maybe a little bit different. We all do. Everybody has their own way of looking at situations and any kind of incident.”
Only two women have fought fires for the Tupelo Fire Department. Howell wants to inspire others to follow in her footsteps.
“I want to be a catalyst to have more female firefighters. You know, the females can make a difference in a different way than the men,” Howell said.
Howell was a teacher before she started fighting fires. Someday she wants to combine those two passions to educate kids on fire safety.