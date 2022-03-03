Tupelo family escaped morning house fire

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo family said they are grateful to be alive after an early morning house fire on Thursday.
It happened on Fair Oaks Drive.
The family of six lost everything to the blaze. Lane Smith told WTVA 9 News that three of his children were sleeping on the couch when the fire started. He said their cries woke up he and his wife around 3:30 a.m.
Smith said they grabbed their children from the living room and their newborn baby from his crib before escaping through a window.
Now, he said they are staying with a cousin who lives across the street.
Firefighters with the Tupelo Fire Department responded to the house fire and were able to contain it.
Right now, it is unclear how the fire started.
