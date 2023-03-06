Tupelo Elvis Festival celebrating 25th anniversary this summer

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Elvis Festival will celebrate 25 years this summer.
The annual festival is scheduled to take place June 7-11.
The festival is famous for its Elvis tribute artist competition. This year’s festival will also feature a special performance by the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra.
“This is a collaboration years in the making and the NMSO is honored to share the stage with the world’s best Elvis performers and the TIC Band,” NMSO Executive Director Lisa Martin said. “This mixing of remarkably talented artists with the beloved music of Elvis Presley will result in an unforgettable concert experience for fans and the City of Tupelo.”
Go to TupeloElvisFestival.com to view more details and a schedule of events.