Tupelo elementary school celebrates success of fundraiser

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Students at a Tupelo elementary school have reason to celebrate.
Lawhon Elementary students raised $17,405 in their annual Disney fundraiser. They sold $5 tickets for a chance at a $3,500 Disney trip.
This is the largest amount raised in a fundraiser in the school's history.
On Friday, they celebrated by hitting their teachers with pies.
Mississippi State football player and former Tupelo student Jett Johnson announced the winner of the fundraising competition. Zy Williams, a fourth grader, received a $100 gift card.
The money will be used on school projects.
