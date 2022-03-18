Tupelo drug bust netted two arrests

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust in Tupelo landed two men behind bars.
According to a news release from the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit (NMNU), law enforcement made the bust on Wednesday, March 16 at a house on Lumpkin Avenue.
They seized one pound of methamphetamine and felony amounts of cocaine, ecstasy, hydrocodone and marijuana, according to NMNU.
Officers also sized more than $20,000.
This resulted in the arrests of Jeremiah Word, 20, and Dontauious Walker, 30.
Word was arrested on drug trafficking charges, according to NMNU, and Walker was arrested for possession