Tupelo drug bust netted two arrests

  • Updated
Arrests of Jeremiah Word and Dontauious Walker in Tupelo

Items seized during the drug bust at a house on Lumpkin Avenue in Tupelo, Mississippi. Source: North Mississippi Narcotics Unit.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust in Tupelo landed two men behind bars.

According to a news release from the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit (NMNU), law enforcement made the bust on Wednesday, March 16 at a house on Lumpkin Avenue.

They seized one pound of methamphetamine and felony amounts of cocaine, ecstasy, hydrocodone and marijuana, according to NMNU.

Officers also sized more than $20,000.

This resulted in the arrests of Jeremiah Word, 20, and Dontauious Walker, 30.

Jeremiah Word

Jeremiah Word, Source: North Mississippi Narcotics Unit.

Word was arrested on drug trafficking charges, according to NMNU, and Walker was arrested for possession

Dontauious Walker

Dontauious Walker, Source: North Mississippi Narcotics Unit.

