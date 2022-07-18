Tupelo doctor talks summer surge of Covid-19 cases

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Health care professionals say there remains a COVID surge during the summer months.
Dr. Vernon Rayford with the Northeast Mississippi Coalition Against COVID-19 says it’s extremely, “...important to recognize that COVID is still in the community. The numbers are still going up and that we need to use the tools that we have on hand."
Average daily cases have more than tripled in the past few months, but Rayford believes the big difference this fall will be extended vaccination eligibility.
“A strong preventative measure against COVID is to make sure that our children are vaccinated, and that’s going to be an important thing to help school be as minimally disruptive as possible."
He stressed that to avoid the Omicron variant, it’s crucial to use all the tools at your disposal.
