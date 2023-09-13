Tupelo doctor talks new COVID vaccines

LEE COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - COVID-19 cases are rising around the world due to a new variant being out. Especially, here in north Mississippi. That is why the FDA is working to approve a new booster in the next few days. One local doctor and his patients tell us their thoughts about it.
Dr. J Paul White who is a physician and owner of West Main Medical Clinic says his business saw an increase in covid cases around last month. When he heard that the FDA was working to improve a new booster, he knew he would support it.
He insists that people get it as well as the flu shot. His patients even agree about the booster. They all were concerned about their health as well as their families so saying yes to being about getting it was a no brainer.