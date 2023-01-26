Tupelo dispensary among many gearing up for store openings

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act was passed almost a year ago.
This made the sale of medical marijuana legal in the state.
Since then, dispensaries have patiently waited for crops to grow and be delivered.
Green Magnolia is one such dispensary. It has locations in Columbus, Canton, Meridian and Tupelo. A fifth location in Ocean Springs is possible.
Co-founder Joe Kea explained why he and his business partner started Green Magnolia.
"A great friend of ours, Lane Kelly — who died of pancreatic cancer in 1997 — he was miserably ill. We saw the benefit that cannabis allowed him in Texas, and so we have a little bit of history with what cannabis can do."
Kea said cannabis treatment is not for everyone. For those with one of the qualifying conditions needed to get a prescription, cannabis is a safer alternative to other pain medications that's less addictive, he added.
"Helping with nausea from chemo, helping them eat because they have no appetite,” Tupelo manager Lori Lachney said. “There's a lot of benefit from cannabis, and I believe we're here for a reason."
The store plans to open on Saturday. It’ll only have smoking products then but will soon have more products like vapes, gummies and more.