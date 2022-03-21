 Skip to main content
Tupelo discusses proposed maps, code amendments for medical marijuana

  • Updated
  • 0

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Tupelo is still determining whether they will stay opted in for the state's Medical Marijuana Program.

Proposed map

Right now, the Tupelo Planning Committee is incorporating the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.

That means the legislation is restricting and allowing different uses of the medical marijuana in the city.

"We are basically giving tools to the City Council that if they choose not to opt out of citing medical cannabis establishments, we have an immediate way to incorporate that into our code," said City Planner Jenny Savely.
This proposed map shows where medical marijuana would be allowed and where it would not be allowed.

Protected properties, like churches, are shown in red; medical marijuana would not be allowed at those locations.

The dark gray also shows prohibited locations such as residential zones.

The pink shows locations where the sale/dispensary, research and testing of medical marijuana would be allowed.

The green shows locations where the cultivating, processing, disposal and transportation of medical marijuana would be allowed.

"Medical cannabis establishments can't cite in residential areas so we have identified those zones that are residential and have no allowed use and then 1,000 foot buffer around the protected places," said Savely.

The Tupelo City Council will have another meeting tomorrow at City Hall beginning at 4 p.m. about the medical marijuana plan. It is open to the public.

