Tupelo Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Charles Penson head to trial next month

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo City Councilwoman Nettie Davis and the Democratic Municipal Executive Committee Chairman Charles Penson head to trial in February.
Both are accused of violating state election laws but the court docket shows they will not be tried together.
Nettie Davis trial date is set for Monday, February 6, while Charles Penson has a Friday, February 10 trial date.
A Lee County grand jury indicted Davis and Penson on misdemeanor charges of violating state election laws.
The two are accused of asking for money to raffle off to encourage voting in the June 8, 2021, city election. Davis was not up for reelection at the time.
Attorney Jim Waide of Waide & Associates represents both Davis and Penson and maintains his clients are innocent.