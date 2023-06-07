 Skip to main content
Tupelo continues to be one of the fastest growing cities in Northeast Mississippi

  Updated
  • 0

WTVA's reporter Jake White speaks with city planner about future Tupelo developments

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA)- Tupelo continues to be one of the fastest growing cities in northeast Mississippi.

40 new commercial renovation permits were approved in the city within the last 6 months, along with 10 new, large scale construction projects.

Tupelo City Hall

Tupelo City Hall. Date: 6/7/23

The city offers amenities and services homeowners and renters are interested in.

"Tupelo offers a lot of amenities but we also have a lower cost of living so you have access to Memphis and Birmingham in a lower cost area that has a really unique experience for people's quality of life" Said Tupelo city planner Jenny Savely.

Residential growth is also expected to continue. Savely also mentioned that there is beginning to be a scarcity of room in the downtown area, so building up instead of out could be a possibility soon.

