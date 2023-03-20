 Skip to main content
Tupelo comprehensive plan meeting is open to public

  Updated
  • 0
Tupelo City Hall

City Hall in Tupelo, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 12, 2021.

LEE COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - There will be a meeting at Tupelo's City Hall discussing the Comprehensive Plan that is set to expire in 2025. That plan sets forth a vision and goal for the city's future. It provides the overall foundation for all land use regulation in the city.

This will happen immediately following the regularly scheduled work session of the Tupelo City Council.

It will start at 4 at city hall. City leaders will talk about updating of the comprehensive plan.

City leaders want to make it clear that is not a public hearing.

It is a public meeting where they are discussing the process for updating the plan.

So, if you are free make sure you go to city hall and listen to the ideas city leaders have for the city of Tupelo.

