Tupelo Comic Con kicks off

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- For those who have a love for all things nerd culture, there's no better place to be than Tupelo Comic Con this weekend.
Tupelo Furniture Market is filled with ways to entertain folks of all ages from balloon animals to inflatables to voice actors, and retro video games.
There's also dozens of vendors and plenty of cosplayers showing off their love for their favorite, comic book, TV show, movie, or video game.
For many, Tupelo Comic Con is a unique opportunity to express themselves and shop for things like comics, fantasy novels, and LEGO sets.