TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo City Council confirmed the appointment of Kelly Elliott as the city’s new fire chief.

The council approved it during a meeting on Tuesday, March 15.

Elliott, who was a Tupelo firefighter from 1995 to 1998, returns to Tupelo after serving as fire chief at the 172nd Airlift Wing at Thompson Field in Jackson.

He replaces Thomas Walker who retired in 2021.