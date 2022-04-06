Tupelo City Council approves change to medical marijuana plan; not a final vote

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo City Council unanimously approved changes to allow for the possibility of medical marijuana.
Tuesday’s vote was not a vote on whether or not to allow medical marijuana businesses within city limits.
It’s automatically allowed in cities and counties unless they specifically vote to opt out.
Tuesday night’s vote approved amendments to change the city code to specify where certain medical marijuana businesses can be set up.
The council wanted to make sure there are reasonable restrictions in place if they choose not to opt out.
They have until May 3 to make that decision.
If you are interested in setting up a medical marijuana business in Tupelo, call City Hall for more information.