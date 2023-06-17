Tupelo Celebrates Juneteenth with parade

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Juneteenth Committee hosted its 9th annual parade to celebrate the holiday. It’s a day that commemorates the freedom of enslaved African Americans at the end of the Civil War. Juneteenth is the day that honors the official end to the slavery era in the United States.
The holiday means a lot to the people of Tupelo who attended the parade.
“It’s happy to be out. No violence going on, just a day of fun in the park. And that's what we need more of,” Jermandy R. Jackson said. “It is a Freedom Day. And I understand what all that people have to go through to get to this point. And knowing that now we can eventually work together and become one unit. That's what's important to me. And everybody's having fun. You get everybody out here to the park. Everybody lives here. Everybody's having a good time.”
“It is very heartwarming,” Jennifer Lawrence, Juneteenth Committee secretary/ coordinator said. “It feels very good to see some of the seniors in our community, the elderly, and recognize that I did not take the road that they want but the road that they want paved the way for me to be where I am today.”
Organizers and attendees alike hope more people and ethnic groups join in as the event continues.
“One day, I pray that more races will come out and intertwine and collaborate together, because they're not just for African American people,” Valerie FIelds said. “It celebrates our freedom, but it celebrates that the nation should be proud that we did get that.”
The committee postponed the rest of the celebration, besides the parade, to July 1st at Gum Tree Park. Chairman Conway Goree said in a press release more details will come in the following weeks.