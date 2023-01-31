 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of around
two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...Tishomingo, Prentiss, Pontotoc and Lee MS Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Tupelo Career-Tech students preparing for regional SkillsUSA contest

  • Updated
  • 0
Student at the Tupelo Career-Technical Center

Student at the Tupelo Career-Technical Center. Photo Date: Jan. 31, 2023.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Students taking classes to learn trade skills at the Tupelo Career-Technical Center will demonstrate their abilities in an upcoming SkillsUSA competition.

Student at the Tupelo Career-Technical Center

Student at the Tupelo Career-Technical Center. Photo Date: Jan. 31, 2023.

All types of trades will be showcased in categories such as collision repair technology, welding technology, automotive services, construction, law and public safety.

Students at the Tupelo Career-Technical Center

Students at the Tupelo Career-Technical Center. Photo Date: Jan. 31, 2023.

Thirty-four students will compete on Friday, Feb. 3 at East Central Community College in Decatur.

Student at the Tupelo Career-Technical Center

Student at the Tupelo Career-Technical Center. Photo Date: Jan. 31, 2023.
Student at the Tupelo Career-Technical Center

Student at the Tupelo Career-Technical Center. Photo Date: Jan. 31, 2023.

This year's Skills USA competition theme is Our Time Is Now.

Students at the Tupelo Career-Technical Center

Students at the Tupelo Career-Technical Center. Photo Date: Jan. 31, 2023.

Recommended for you