Tupelo Career-Tech students preparing for regional SkillsUSA contest

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Students taking classes to learn trade skills at the Tupelo Career-Technical Center will demonstrate their abilities in an upcoming SkillsUSA competition.
All types of trades will be showcased in categories such as collision repair technology, welding technology, automotive services, construction, law and public safety.
Thirty-four students will compete on Friday, Feb. 3 at East Central Community College in Decatur.
This year's Skills USA competition theme is Our Time Is Now.