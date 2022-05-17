Tupelo business provides outlet to relieve stress

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and it's a reminder that mental health is essential.
Licensed counselor Carmen Sharp is the co-owner of Tantrumz, a business in Tupelo that allows people to release tension and let off steam by smashing stuff.
Sharp said, "I had a lot of clients that would be frustrated and they would say, 'I just want to break something or I wish had somewhere I can go to scream, yell and throw things.'"
She knew in that moment she could do something about it.
"Everyone is affected by mental health," she said. "It doesn't matter from childhood to adulthood — everyone deals with some type of stress and some type of mental health that we don't even know about."
Sharp said mental health is how we respond on a daily basis, how we feel emotionally, and how we respond to things that happen to us.