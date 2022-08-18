Tupelo business now offering alcohol for delivery

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Food delivery in the Tupelo area just got more interesting since people can now order alcohol and have it delivered.
Tupelo To-Go is now licensed to deliver alcohol and says it is the only such delivery service in Mississippi allowed to do that.
"And it was definitely a process," Ande Patterson, Tupelo To-Go’s office manager said. "We had to go through lots of steps in being able to verify that we are of legal age. All of our drivers are certified to be able to deliver alcohol."
The company has a lot of laws to follow, including how they deliver alcohol.
Tupelo To-Go owner Brittany Strong said they have to scan IDs and verify that the recipient is 21 or older and legally able to purchase alcohol.
"We had hoops, but we were glad to jump through," Patterson said.
Mississippi’s restrictions on alcohol were a surprise to Strong.
"I’m originally from Florida, so hearing about dry counties in general is something new to me," Strong said. “I definitely like the direction it’s going."
"I think that it’s progressive for Tupelo and Mississippi alike," she added. "So, it’s exciting actually. Really exciting."