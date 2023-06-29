Tupelo band to march in July 4 parade in D.C.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo High School band will march in the July 4th parade in Washington D.C.
The band will perform the Elvis Presley song “Can't Help Falling in Love” and his version of “Hound Dog.” Presley was born and spent his childhood in Tupelo.
"We were very excited for our students to receive the invitation for our students to participate on such a unique setting,” band director Cliff Moore said. “We're also grateful that the selection committee decided that Tupelo’s band would be a great addition to the national Independence Day parade."
Color guard member Ella Hall said it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Fellow color guard member Brooke Hays said she’s excited and nervous because the parade will be broadcasted on TV.
The band will depart for Washington D.C. on Sunday.