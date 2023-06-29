 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115. For the Excessive
Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
up to 113 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT Friday.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Friday evening through
Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tupelo band to march in July 4 parade in D.C.

  • Updated
  • 0

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo High School band will march in the July 4th parade in Washington D.C.

Tupelo High School band preparing for July 4, 2023, parade in Washington D.C.

Tupelo High School band preparing to march in the July 4, 2023, parade in Washington D.C. Photo Date: June 29, 2023.

The band will perform the Elvis Presley song “Can't Help Falling in Love” and his version of “Hound Dog.” Presley was born and spent his childhood in Tupelo.

"We were very excited for our students to receive the invitation for our students to participate on such a unique setting,” band director Cliff Moore said. “We're also grateful that the selection committee decided that Tupelo’s band would be a great addition to the national Independence Day parade."

Tupelo High School band preparing for July 4, 2023, parade in Washington D.C.

Tupelo High School band preparing to march in the July 4, 2023, parade in Washington D.C. Photo Date: June 29, 2023.

Color guard member Ella Hall said it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Fellow color guard member Brooke Hays said she’s excited and nervous because the parade will be broadcasted on TV.

The band will depart for Washington D.C. on Sunday.