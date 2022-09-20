 Skip to main content
Tupelo Airport votes to extend Contour contract

  • Updated
Contour Airlines

Contour Airlines plane in Tupelo, Mississippi. Photo Date: Sept. 20, 2022.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It appears Contour Airlines will remain in Tupelo for the next two years.

Tupelo Airport Authority Board members voted on Tuesday to extend the company’s contract.

The Board will offer Contour a new contract, which goes into effect on October 1.

The Board said it’s basically a formality the company will accept it.

Contour offers flights between Tupelo and Nashville, Tennessee.

Airport Director Joseph Wheeler said 7,800 passengers have used Contour so far this year.

That's up 1% since 2021.

