Tupelo Airport votes to extend Contour contract

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It appears Contour Airlines will remain in Tupelo for the next two years.
Tupelo Airport Authority Board members voted on Tuesday to extend the company’s contract.
The Board will offer Contour a new contract, which goes into effect on October 1.
The Board said it’s basically a formality the company will accept it.
Contour offers flights between Tupelo and Nashville, Tennessee.
Airport Director Joseph Wheeler said 7,800 passengers have used Contour so far this year.
That's up 1% since 2021.