Tupelo Airport to bring in third-party to audit safety measures

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Airport Authority Board voted Tuesday afternoon to audit the airport's security measures.

This means a third-party will review safety measures at the Tupelo Regional Airport.

Airport Director Joseph Wheeler said the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) conducts an annual inspection and the airport has received high marks.

This decision is in response to the arrest of Cory Patterson on Sept. 3.

Tupelo Police said the former airport worker stole a small airplane from the Tupelo Regional Airport that morning and threatened to crash into a Walmart store.

Patterson later landed the plane in a Tippah County field and was arrested. He faces state and federal charges.

Besides some issues with communication, Wheeler said the airport reacted appropriately.