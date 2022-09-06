Tupelo airport reviewing its security after plane theft

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Officials with the Tupelo Regional Airport are looking into its security after a worker stole an airport Saturday morning.

Police said Cory Patterson, 29, stole a small plane and threatened to crash it into the Walmart store on West Main Street. He would eventually land and was arrested.

Patterson worked at the airport for Tupelo Aviation; he fueled aircraft and had access to planes, police said.

Airport Director Joe Wheeler said Patterson was scheduled to work on Saturday.

Wheeler and other employees later gathered to discuss how the theft happened and how it could have been prevented.

Ultimately, there’s nothing the airport could have done, Wheeler said.

The airport director said he’s been in contact with security experts.

Wheeler said there will be a long review process to figure out what more they can do to improve security.

The topic of security will most likely be discussed during the airport’s next board meeting on Sept. 20.