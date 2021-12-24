Tupelo Airport: Prepare for extra holiday travel; be aware of virus policies

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Regional Airport is ready for the usual holiday travel rush.
But the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is changing some of its protocols.
Director Joe Wheeler said the airport is expected to see up to 200 extra passengers on Friday, Dec. 24.
Face coverings are required at all times inside, except when eating or drinking in a secured area.
Coverings are also required on aircraft.
Extra sanitizing stations will also be set up throughout the airport.
Wheeler also said because of airline staffing shortages, be prepared to arrive early and keep an eye out for any last-minute changes.