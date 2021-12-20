Tupelo airport among 63 receiving funds for improvements

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Regional Airport will soon get more than $1 million from the federal government that will go towards infrastructure upgrades.

The airport is one of 63 across the state to receive the funds for repairs and improvements.

One of those upgrades includes adding LED lighting on the runway.

Executive Director Joe Wheeler said the airport will also use the funds for navigational upgrades and control tower renovation.

“With so many backlog projects throughout the nation, this bill was big for airports – especially airports like us who – we’re a small airport and it’s harder to get those bigger projects; so, this allows us to do those bigger projects,” he said.

Wheeler said the airport expects to get the money in the next few months.