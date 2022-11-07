 Skip to main content
Tulu Griffin honored by SEC after Auburn victory

Lideatrick "Tulu" Griffin

Lideatrick "Tulu" Griffin, Source: HailState.com.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - The SEC named Mississippi State kick returner Lideatrick Griffin its Special Teams Player of the Week following the Bulldogs’ win over Auburn.

Griffin, also known as Tulu, returned a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown in the win.

He shares the honor with South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger.

Other honorees:

Offensive Players of the Week - Georgia QB Stetson Bennett and LSU QB Jayden Daniels.

Defensive Player of the Week - LSU LB Harold Perkins.

Freshmen of the Week - LSU TE Mason Taylor and Georgia S Malaki Starks.

Offensive Lineman of the Week - O'Cyrus Torrence of Florida.

Defensive Lineman of the Week - Jalen Carter of Georgia

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

