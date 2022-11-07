Tulu Griffin honored by SEC after Auburn victory

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) - The SEC named Mississippi State kick returner Lideatrick Griffin its Special Teams Player of the Week following the Bulldogs’ win over Auburn.
Griffin, also known as Tulu, returned a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown in the win.
He shares the honor with South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger.
Other honorees:
Offensive Players of the Week - Georgia QB Stetson Bennett and LSU QB Jayden Daniels.
Defensive Player of the Week - LSU LB Harold Perkins.
Freshmen of the Week - LSU TE Mason Taylor and Georgia S Malaki Starks.
Offensive Lineman of the Week - O'Cyrus Torrence of Florida.
Defensive Lineman of the Week - Jalen Carter of Georgia