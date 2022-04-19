TSA Technology updated at Golden Triangle Airport

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Golden Triangle Regional Airport (GTR) has upgraded its screening process to include advanced imaging technology.
The new system will screen passengers for metallic and non-metallic threats including weapons and explosives.
The TSA technology will make security stronger for everyone. It will also make the check-in process easier.
GTR Executive Director Mike Hainsey said passengers will not have to take off items of clothing, like shoes and jackets.
The equipment can detect explosives and bottled liquids.
"It is the pre-screening that keeps everyone just as safe," Hainsey said. "Thats the whole thing for all of our organizations is to make sure it is safe and secure."
The new screening process should make the jobs of airport workers a little easier.
With COVID numbers down, Hainsey also said flights a GTR are running more than 85% full.