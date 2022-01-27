 Skip to main content
Trucks stolen overnight in Amory

  Updated
Morning shooting in Amory: 1 dead, 1 in custody

Amory, Mississippi | Photo Date: July 22, 2021

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Police say two pickup trucks were stolen overnight in Amory.

The first truck, a 2010 Ford F-150, was stolen from the Fifth Street area between midnight and 5 a.m.

The Ford truck is white, has four doors and is four-wheel drive. A Mississippi State University tag is below the front bumper and has Mississippi license plate MI2 2209.

The second truck, a 1988 Chevrolet, was stolen from the neighborhood behind the Food Giant store, also between midnight and 5 a.m.

The Chevrolet truck is red or maroon. A rebel skull sticker is on its back glass. It has an antique license plate: T02622.

Anyone with information about the thefts should call 911 or the Amory Police Department at 662-256-2676.

Open this link to see images of similar-looking trucks.

