Trucks stolen overnight in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Police say two pickup trucks were stolen overnight in Amory.
The first truck, a 2010 Ford F-150, was stolen from the Fifth Street area between midnight and 5 a.m.
The Ford truck is white, has four doors and is four-wheel drive. A Mississippi State University tag is below the front bumper and has Mississippi license plate MI2 2209.
The second truck, a 1988 Chevrolet, was stolen from the neighborhood behind the Food Giant store, also between midnight and 5 a.m.
The Chevrolet truck is red or maroon. A rebel skull sticker is on its back glass. It has an antique license plate: T02622.
Anyone with information about the thefts should call 911 or the Amory Police Department at 662-256-2676.